Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 309,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 170,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 42.33% and a negative return on equity of 92.79%.
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.
