Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 309,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 170,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Castellum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Castellum alerts:

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 42.33% and a negative return on equity of 92.79%.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

Castellum Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Castellum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.