Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $162.00 at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBOE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

BATS:CBOE opened at $145.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.90. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 408,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

