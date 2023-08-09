Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.73.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.34. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

