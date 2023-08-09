Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Celanese by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.73.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

