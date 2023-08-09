Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

ACHL opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.32. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

