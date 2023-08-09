Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
ACHL opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.32. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
