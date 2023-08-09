Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $224.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $162.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CL King raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 120,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

