Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 653,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 445,640 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,316,000 after purchasing an additional 186,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,160,000 after purchasing an additional 186,288 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.03 million, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays dropped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

