Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $13.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chegg shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 5,058,926 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chegg

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chegg Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $5,524,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.