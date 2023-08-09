China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,633 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

