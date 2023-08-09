Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,043 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 603,842 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chindata Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

