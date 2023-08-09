Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Shares Up 5.9%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 1,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Chord Energy Stock Up 5.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.
Chord Energy Company Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
