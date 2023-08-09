Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHR. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.21.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.79 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of C$415.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4058899 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

