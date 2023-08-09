Chris Villavarayan Purchases 33,710 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

