Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) and Jackpot Digital (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Head-To-Head Review

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) and Jackpot Digital (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Churchill Downs and Jackpot Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs $1.81 billion 5.03 $439.40 million $4.67 26.05 Jackpot Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Churchill Downs has higher revenue and earnings than Jackpot Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Downs 0 1 5 0 2.83 Jackpot Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Churchill Downs and Jackpot Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Churchill Downs presently has a consensus target price of $142.58, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Churchill Downs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Churchill Downs is more favorable than Jackpot Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Downs and Jackpot Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs 16.28% 53.61% 6.15% Jackpot Digital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Churchill Downs shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Churchill Downs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Churchill Downs beats Jackpot Digital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming. It also offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information; and provides the Bloodstock Research Information Services platform for horse racing statistical data. In addition, the company manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, off-track betting facilities, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc. develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. Its iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; slot machine games with reels, paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API. In addition, the company provides Jackpot Blitz, an electronic table game platform; PokerPro, an automated electronic poker solution for the gaming floor; and ProCore, an electronic table game. Further, it offers infrastructure and security solutions; Web design services; and backend management system that enables operators to manage their online gaming operations with real-time data. The company was formerly known as Las Vegas From Home.com Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Jackpot Digital Inc. in June 2015. Jackpot Digital Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

