CIBC Cuts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$3.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$248.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.36. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$2.26 and a one year high of C$6.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

