CIBC Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$4.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.21.

CHR opened at C$2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$4.04.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$415.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.10 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4058899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

