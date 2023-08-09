CIBC Trims Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Target Price to C$32.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 1.7 %

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$27.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.94. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 63.87%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

