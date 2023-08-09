Cisco Systems (CSCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 guidance at $1.05-1.07 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.