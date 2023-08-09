Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Andrea Robertson Sells 1,200 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.1 %

CLH opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.71 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.31.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

