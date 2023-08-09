Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Clear Channel Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 75.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 77.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.