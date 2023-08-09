Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Sells $220,573.76 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 1.8 %

CLW stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $597.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

