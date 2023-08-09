CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Euan Marshall Buys 224 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall bought 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £300.16 ($383.59).

CMC Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 133.60 ($1.71) on Wednesday. CMC Markets plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.80 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.26 ($3.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £373.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 190.29.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital upgraded CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.43) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

