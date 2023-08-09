CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCNEP opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

