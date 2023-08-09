CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCNEP opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.
About CNB Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNB Financial
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.