Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.39

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $5.19. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 220,193 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $351.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

