Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,830,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $815,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,321 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.00 and its 200-day moving average is $299.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.76.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

