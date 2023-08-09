Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STK stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

