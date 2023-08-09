Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Vance W. Tang Sells 1,844 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIX opened at $181.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,509,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

