Comparing Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B. Riley Financial pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $14.29 billion 2.53 $2.56 billion $21.29 16.31 B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 1.82 -$159.83 million ($5.11) -10.79

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameriprise Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 15.94% 82.23% 1.91% B. Riley Financial -11.61% -19.46% -1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ameriprise Financial and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 1 3 4 0 2.38 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus target price of $357.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2.87%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats B. Riley Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial



Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third-party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products to individual clients, as well as life and DI insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About B. Riley Financial



B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment provides licensing of trademarks; and sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

