Comparing HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and HH&L Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 77.91 -$7.07 million N/A N/A HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.19 55.63

HH&L Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aclarion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -8,058.64% -361.06% -255.59% HH&L Acquisition N/A -55.99% 2.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Aclarion and HH&L Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aclarion has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aclarion and HH&L Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Aclarion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

