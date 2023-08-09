Comparing IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) & Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQVIA has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America and IQVIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 2 7 0 2.78 IQVIA 0 1 12 0 2.92

Earnings and Valuation

Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus target price of $254.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. IQVIA has a consensus target price of $253.07, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than IQVIA.

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and IQVIA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $14.88 billion 1.27 $1.28 billion $9.27 23.07 IQVIA $14.41 billion 2.78 $1.09 billion $5.81 37.67

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than IQVIA. Laboratory Co. of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of IQVIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 5.89% 14.63% 7.38% IQVIA 7.47% 30.14% 6.78%

Summary

IQVIA beats Laboratory Co. of America on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. It also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests; and health and wellness services to employers and managed care organizations (MCOs), including health fairs, on-site and at-home testing, vaccinations, and health screenings. In addition, the company offers online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for MCOs and accountable care organizations; and end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves MCOs, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients' outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; strategic planning and design services; and decentralized clinical trials, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.