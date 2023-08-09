Comparing Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highlands REIT and Ladder Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $31.36 million 3.68 -$7.66 million N/A N/A Ladder Capital $321.07 million 4.33 $142.22 million $1.12 9.77

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Ladder Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Highlands REIT and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. Given Ladder Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 39.07, indicating that its share price is 3,807% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -27.55% -3.51% -2.66% Ladder Capital 24.43% 9.31% 2.44%

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Highlands REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

