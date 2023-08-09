Comparing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OppFi and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OppFi has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.2% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Security National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.52 $7.10 million ($0.14) -15.43 Security National Financial $389.65 million 0.49 $25.69 million $1.03 8.05

Security National Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.33% 2.56% 0.73% Security National Financial 6.46% 8.32% 1.62%

Summary

Security National Financial beats OppFi on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

