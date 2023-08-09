Comparing Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) & Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sanchez Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 5 0 2.56

Valuation and Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $88.17, indicating a potential upside of 44.54%.

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $38.10 billion 1.75 $8.41 billion $6.46 9.44

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Canadian Natural Resources 18.56% 23.39% 11.81%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Sanchez Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company's midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

