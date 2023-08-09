Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBCP. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,601,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 294,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,072.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 197,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $449.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $107.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

