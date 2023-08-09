Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Stock Performance

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.07. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

