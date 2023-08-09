CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Critical Comparison

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CONMED alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion 3.34 -$80.58 million $2.83 40.14 Hyperfine $6.81 million 25.78 -$73.16 million ($0.88) -2.81

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CONMED has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CONMED and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $135.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. Given CONMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 7.75% 11.14% 3.61% Hyperfine -775.18% -47.17% -43.48%

Summary

CONMED beats Hyperfine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About Hyperfine

(Get Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.