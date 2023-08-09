Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.93-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.20 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

CCSI stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $609.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,224 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

