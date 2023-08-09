Contrasting Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) & A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM – Get Free Report) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Haynes International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Haynes International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares A.M. Castle & Co. and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.M. Castle & Co. N/A N/A N/A Haynes International 7.88% 11.41% 6.76%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.M. Castle & Co. 0 0 0 0 N/A Haynes International 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for A.M. Castle & Co. and Haynes International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Haynes International has a consensus price target of $60.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Haynes International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haynes International is more favorable than A.M. Castle & Co..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A.M. Castle & Co. and Haynes International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.M. Castle & Co. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haynes International $490.46 million 1.27 $45.09 million $3.55 13.79

Haynes International has higher revenue and earnings than A.M. Castle & Co..

Summary

Haynes International beats A.M. Castle & Co. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.M. Castle & Co.

A.M. Castle & Co. engages in the distribution of specialty metals and supply chain services. The firm serves the producer equipment, commercial and military aircraft, heavy equipment, industrial goods, and construction equipment sectors. Its products include alloy and stainless steels, nickel alloys, aluminum, titanium, and carbon. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The company's CRA products are used in various applications, including chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, thermocouples, sensors and instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, solar, and nuclear fuel. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

