Contrasting NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) and AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NRG Energy and AGL Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 1 2 2 0 2.20 AGL Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

NRG Energy presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than AGL Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $31.54 billion 0.27 $1.22 billion ($7.93) -4.64 AGL Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NRG Energy and AGL Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AGL Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NRG Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and AGL Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy -5.90% 17.12% 2.28% AGL Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NRG Energy beats AGL Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; and sells energy, services, and products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services. It operates electricity generation portfolio of 10,330 megawatts; the Newcastle gas storage facility in New South Wales; the Silver Springs underground gas storage facility in Queensland; natural gas production assets at Camden in New South Wales; and the North Queensland gas assets. The company serves 4.2 million customer accounts. AGL Energy Limited was founded in 1837 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

