Copart Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, August 11th (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) are going to split on Friday, August 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, August 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 11th.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.21. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

