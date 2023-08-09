Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Up 4.9%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 20,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 79,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$118.10 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.41.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

