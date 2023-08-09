Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

