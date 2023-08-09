Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

