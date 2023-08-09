Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.32

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.32 and traded as high as $10.92. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 32 shares traded.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.