Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Coupang Stock Up 0.9 %

CPNG stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock worth $36,626,905. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150,497 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

