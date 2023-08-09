Craig A. Ruppert Purchases 12,200 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) Director Craig A. Ruppert purchased 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,421.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 318,446 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SASR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

