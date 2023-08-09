Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Shares Down 2.6%

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 32,457 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Crawford & Company Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: North America Loss Adjusting, International Operations, Broadspire, and Platform Solutions.

