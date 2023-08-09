Credit Suisse Group Increases Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $110.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

WIX opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -82.73 and a beta of 1.26. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wix.com by 39.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

