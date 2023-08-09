Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

CEQP stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEQP. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

