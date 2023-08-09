Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after buying an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,569 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,696 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,261,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 281.72%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

